MUMBAI Feb 6 India's Tata Steel Ltd
posted a 69 percent drop in quarterly net profit as a raw
material crunch curtailed domestic production and a flood of
cheaper imports hurt margins at both its European and Indian
operations.
The company posted a consolidated net profit of 1.57 billion
rupees ($25.38 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from
5.03 billion a year earlier, the Mumbai-based company said in a
statement on Friday.
A string of mining stoppages in recent months led to a
number of the company's iron ore mines being shut during the
quarter, causing its plants to operate below capacity.
Consolidated net sales for the quarter were down 8.5 percent
at 333.24 billion rupees.
($1 = 61.8502 Indian rupees)
