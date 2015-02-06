* Q4 consolidated net profit falls to 1.57 bln rupees
* Consolidated net sales down 8.5 pct at 333.24 bln
* Company sees margins remaining under pressure
(Adds details, management quotes)
MUMBAI, Feb 6 India's Tata Steel Ltd
posted a 69 percent drop in quarterly profit as a raw material
shortage curtailed domestic production and a flood of cheap
imports hurt profitability in its European and Indian
operations.
A slowdown in China and a devaluation of the Russian rouble
have led to a surge in cheaper steel products entering
international markets, pressuring steel prices and squeezing
Tata's margins in Europe, its biggest market, and India.
Consolidated net profit fell to 1.57 billion rupees ($25
million) in the three months through Dec. 31, the lowest since
the second quarter of 2013, from 5.03 billion a year earlier,
the Mumbai-based company said in a statement on Friday.
"European steel demand continued to recover in 2014 and
should improve modestly again this year," Karl-Ulrich Köhler,
Tata Steel Europe's chief executive, said in a statement.
However, he added margins would remain under pressure due to
rising imports.
Lower steel prices also led to an 8.5 percent drop in
consolidated net sales to 333.24 billion rupees.
Tata Steel Europe, the continent's second-largest steelmaker
by sales after ArcelorMittal, is looking to sell some
loss-making operations and is shifting to higher-margin
speciality steel to propel a turnaround, more than seven years
after it entered the continent through the $13 billion
acquisition of Corus.
It said due diligence was continuing on the potential sale
of its long-products business in Europe to Klesch Group.
A string of mining stoppages in recent months led to a
number of Tata Steel's iron ore mines in India being shut during
the quarter, causing its plants to operate below capacity.
The company, which mines its own iron ore, was forced this
year to buy in the raw material for the first time in more than
a century of existence.
Shares in Tata Steel, part of the $100 billion Tata
conglomerate, have lost more than a fifth of their value in the
past three months. They closed down 2.7 percent ahead of the
results in a Mumbai market that ended down 0.5 percent.
December-quarter profit at most steelmakers in India have
been hit by a surge of cheaper imports, mostly from China,
causing companies like JSW Steel Ltd to urge the
government to take action.
($1 = 61.8502 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee
and David Holmes)