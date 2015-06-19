LONDON, June 19 Unions have suspended next
week's planned strike action at Tata Steel's UK plants
and are recommending that their members accept the company's new
pension offer.
Unions Community, Unite, GMB and UCATT are preparing to
ballot their members over the offer, which would keep their
final salary pension scheme open.
"Our members will make the final decision but the unions are
recommending a vote in favour because we believe we have secured
the best available deal from the company," said Roy Rickhuss,
chair of the National Trade Union Steel Co-ordinating Committee
and general secretary of Community.
Earlier this week, the unions suspended industrial action
short of a strike, including an overtime ban and work to rule
action.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)