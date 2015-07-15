LONDON, July 15 A labour dispute at Tata Steel
UK ended on Wednesday after unions members voted to
accept changes to their pension scheme, averting what threatened
to be the biggest industrial action in Britain's steel sector in
35 years.
The vote by members of British unions Community, Unite, GMB
and UCATT means the Tata Steel workers' final salary pension
scheme will stay open, following agreed changes.
"There is more to do both to resolve the concerns of our
members at Tata Steel and to meet the wider challenges faced by
the UK steel industry," Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of
Community and Chair of the National Trade Union Steel
Co-ordinating Committee, said. "All unions have already begun a
dialogue with the company to address these issues."
