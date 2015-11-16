LONDON Nov 16 Several parties are interested in a UK-based Tata Steel unit that makes construction products as the steelmaker cuts costs and restructure its business amid a surge in Chinese exports to its markets.

"We're being told there's interest from several different parties but there are no bids on the table," said Paul McBean of the UK union Community.

McBean is also chairman of the Scunthorpe works multi-union committee, which represents several unions based at Tata Steel's plant in north-east England. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel, editing by William Hardy)