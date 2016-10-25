MUMBAI Oct 25 Shares in India's Tata Group companies dropped on Tuesday morning after the group said Ratan Tata will take over as interim chairman of Tata Sons after the board ousted Cyrus Mistry late on Monday.

At 0400 GMT, shares in Tata Consultancy Services were down 0.7 pct, Tata Motors dipped 0.5 pct, Tata Steel slid 2.5 pct, Tata Power fell 1.8 percent, while Indian Hotels Co Ltd dropped 2 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)