LONDON Dec 7 Tata Steel UK has agreed
a deal guaranteeing jobs and production at its British
steelworks in exchange for cutbacks to pensions, unions said on
Wednesday.
Britain's largest steelmaker offered to keep production at
the country's largest steel plant in Port Talbot, Wales, going
for at least five years, with a commitment to try to avoid any
compulsory redundancies for five years, steel unions said in a
statement.
In return however, Tata, which employs some 4,000 people at
the plant and 11,000 in the UK, wants to close employees' debt
laden pension scheme and replace it with a defined contribution
scheme.
Unions will ballot on the plan in January next year.
