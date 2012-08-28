MUMBAI, Aug 28 - Tata Capital, a unit of India's diversified Tata group, plans to raise at least 500 million Indian rupees ($8.98 million) via 10-year bonds at 9.85 percent, a source with the knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.

The issue is partly paid up with 34 percent paid upfront, 34 percent to be paid next year and the balance of 32 percent after two years, the source said.

The secured bonds are rated AA+ by ICRA, said the source.

Barclays Capital is the arranger to the bond issue, the source said. ($1 = 55.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)