NEW DELHI Aug 10 India's Telecom Commission has recommended spinning off surplus land held by Tata Communications into a special purpose vehicle (SPV) majority owned by the state, the telecoms secretary said, paving the way for a sale of the land.

Tata Communications is a former state monopoly in which India's Tata Group took a 50 percent stake in 2002. The Indian government still owns 26 percent of the company.

The total surplus land, measuring about 774 acres, was to be demerged into a separate company, but the process has been delayed for almost a decade.

"The Telecom Commission has recommended that the next steps should be taken in terms of (government) investing in the SPV, taking over a majority stake in the SPV," telecoms secretary R. Chandrashekhar said after a meeting of the Commission.

The Telecom Commission is the highest decision-making body within the telecoms ministry.

Chandrashekhar said the Commission had also recommended taking "preparatory steps" for the sale of the land, including the appointment of a consultant.

He said government's investment in the SPV would need the federal cabinet's approval. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Will Waterman)