Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI Aug 10 India's Telecom Commission has recommended spinning off surplus land held by Tata Communications into a special purpose vehicle (SPV) majority owned by the state, the telecoms secretary said, paving the way for a sale of the land.
Tata Communications is a former state monopoly in which India's Tata Group took a 50 percent stake in 2002. The Indian government still owns 26 percent of the company.
The total surplus land, measuring about 774 acres, was to be demerged into a separate company, but the process has been delayed for almost a decade.
"The Telecom Commission has recommended that the next steps should be taken in terms of (government) investing in the SPV, taking over a majority stake in the SPV," telecoms secretary R. Chandrashekhar said after a meeting of the Commission.
The Telecom Commission is the highest decision-making body within the telecoms ministry.
Chandrashekhar said the Commission had also recommended taking "preparatory steps" for the sale of the land, including the appointment of a consultant.
He said government's investment in the SPV would need the federal cabinet's approval. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Will Waterman)
