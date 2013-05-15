May 15 India's Tata Communications Ltd
said on Wednesday it will delist from the New York Stock
Exchange and terminate its American Depositary Receipts (ADR)
programme.
"Our decision to delist, deregister and terminate our ADR
program was the result of several factors, including the fact
that our ADR program had not developed the trading volumes we
had initially hoped when we listed," Chief Executive Vinod Kumar
said in a statement.
Kumar said a rule set by the Indian market regulator for
listed companies to have a minimum 25 percent public
shareholding, excluding ADRs, was also a "crucial factor" in the
decision.
Money-losing Tata Communications, one of the world's biggest
undersea cable network operators, is a former Indian state
monopoly, now controlled by the salt-to-software Tata
conglomerate.