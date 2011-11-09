Nov 9 Three months ended Sept 30. (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
Net loss 1.65 vs 2.03
Revenue from telecoms 33.74 vs 29.61
and other services
NOTE: Tata Communications Ltd is an international telecommunication services provider. Results are consolidated. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
