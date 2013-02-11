(Corrects headline to say net loss widens, not net up 31.37 pct) Feb 11 Three months ended Dec 31

(Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated)

Net Loss 2.01 vs 1.53

Income from ops 44.34 vs 36.04

Loss per share (in rupees) 7.05 vs 5.37

Results are consolidated

NOTE: Its services could be divided into three categories - Wholesale, Corporate and Consumer services. It includes International Long Distance, and National Long Distance, Leased Lines, Managed Data Network Service (MDN), Virtual Private Network Service

* Source text: link.reuters.com/xeg85t

* Further company coverage