* Friends Life order TCS's second-biggest ever
* Business pipeline good in tough conditions-CEO
* Order sends shares up as much as 3.5 pct
* Revenue from 15-year deal to start in Q3
(Adds CEO comments, details of order)
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Rajesh Kurup
MUMBAI, Nov 9 India's leading software services
exporter Tata Consultancy Services announced a $2.2
billion order on Wednesday, its second-largest ever, and said
its overall business pipeline continues to be positive despite a
tough economic environment.
The order from UK-based pension provider Friends Life, a
unit of insurer Resolution , comes as TCS defends its
position at the head of India's $76 billion flagship IT industry
from stiff competition and a gloomy economic outlook.
"We are interested in taking the platform to other markets,"
said TCS Chief Executive Officer N. Chandrasekaran, referring to
expanding the pension and insurance administration model to
geographical markets outside of Europe.
"We are in preliminary discussions with a few other
clients."
News of the 15-year order, second only to TCS's $2.5
billion agreement with Citigroup , sent the firm's shares
up as much as 3.5 percent.
TCS and local rivals Infosys and Wipro
provide a host of IT services to Fortune 500 firms, but face
stiff competition from global players, including IBM and
Accenture , for large outsourcing deals.
"Our overall pipeline continues to be good," said
Chandrasekaran, adding that demand from financial services
clients was healthy. "But the macroeconomic conditions are
tough, the nervousness is still there."
Revenue from the order will start to appear on the company's
books within the current quarter to end-December, Chandrasekaran
said.
MARKET CHEERS
TCS, a unit of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate,
boasts major clients, including General Electric , British
Airways and Sony .
The company said last month it does not expect to increase
its prices in the near term due to global economic uncertainty,
as it reported net profit for the quarter to end-September that
slightly lagged estimates.
The order, which is effective from March 1 next year, will
see TCS unit Diligenta take administrative responsibility of 3.2
million Friends Life policies, the company said in a statement.
Resolution said on Wednesday the agreement would deliver
cost savings of 143 million pounds ($230 million) by 2013, up
from an original target of 112 million.
India's IT industry gets more than 90 percent of its revenue
from providing technology services to overseas clients and
counts the United States and Europe as its biggest markets.
Europe is the second-largest market for the software firms,
and the euro zone debt crisis is a worry for the sector that has
been looking to increase its sales to the region to hedge
against their excessive exposure to the United States.
TCS shares closed up 1.6 percent at 1,122.95 rupees
($22.70) in a Mumbai market that ended 1.2 percent lower.
($1 = 49.480 Indian Rupees)
(Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)