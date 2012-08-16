Aug 16 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's top software services exporter, said it agreed to buy Computational Research Laboratories (CRL), a start-up group company, for 1.88 billion rupees ($33.7 million).

TCS, which is a part of India's diversified Tata group, said the deal to acquire CRL, also owned by the Tatas, would boost its cloud computing services. ($1 = 55.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)