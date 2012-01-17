MUMBAI Jan 17 Tata Consultancy Services
Ltd (TCS), India's top software services exporter,
reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, meeting market
estimates, as it won new outsourcing orders and a weaker rupee
boosted margins.
TCS, a unit of the salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group,
said consolidated net profit rose to 28.87 billion rupees ($569
million) in the fiscal third quarter that ended Dec. 31 from
23.46 billion rupees a year earlier.
That compares with an average forecast of 28.9 billion
rupees in a Reuters poll.
India's showpiece $76 billion IT industry gets more than 90
percent of its revenue from providing technology services to
overseas clients and counts the United States and Europe as its
biggest markets.
Shares in TCS, valued at more than $42 billion, closed down
0.5 percent at 1,103.95 rupees ahead of the results, while the
overall market rose 1.7 percent. Infosys, India's No.
2 software exporter, gained 0.8 percent.
($1=50.7 rupees)
