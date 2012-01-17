MUMBAI Jan 17 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India's top software services exporter, reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, meeting market estimates, as it won new outsourcing orders and a weaker rupee boosted margins.

TCS, a unit of the salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group, said consolidated net profit rose to 28.87 billion rupees ($569 million) in the fiscal third quarter that ended Dec. 31 from 23.46 billion rupees a year earlier.

That compares with an average forecast of 28.9 billion rupees in a Reuters poll.

India's showpiece $76 billion IT industry gets more than 90 percent of its revenue from providing technology services to overseas clients and counts the United States and Europe as its biggest markets.

Shares in TCS, valued at more than $42 billion, closed down 0.5 percent at 1,103.95 rupees ahead of the results, while the overall market rose 1.7 percent. Infosys, India's No. 2 software exporter, gained 0.8 percent.

