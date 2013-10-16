MUMBAI Oct 16 Tata Global Beverages plans to raise 3.25 billion rupees ($52.5 million) via three-year tenure coupon bond yielding 3 percent with redemption on premium at 9.75 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Yes Bank and Deutsche Bank are the joint arrangers to the bond sale, the sources said. ($1 = 61.8625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)