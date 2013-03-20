UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI, March 20 India's Tata Motors is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.13 million) through 26-month bonds at 9.15 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The bonds are rated AA by Care rating agency, and Yes Bank is the sole arranger to the bond sale, said the source.
($1 = 54.4150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources