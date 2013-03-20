MUMBAI, March 20 India's Tata Motors is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.13 million) through 26-month bonds at 9.15 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The bonds are rated AA by Care rating agency, and Yes Bank is the sole arranger to the bond sale, said the source.

($1 = 54.4150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)