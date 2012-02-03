Feb 3 Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) plans to
partner with Chery Automobile to manufacture vehicles in China
and has applied to regulators for clearance of the joint
venture, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
The British luxury brand, owned by India's Tata Motors Ltd
, said in May it had shortlisted potential Chinese
partners without providing details, as it looks to tap soaring
luxury car demand in the world's second-largest economy.
The deal is yet to be finalised and could be announced at
the Beijing Auto Show in April, the report said, citing two
unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.
"There is nothing new to say on this matter," a spokesman
for Tata Motors told Reuters. "Jaguar Land Rover is looking at a
manufacturing partnership in China, and have been for two years.
Beyond that, there is nothing to say."
A spokesman for Chery told Reuters he had "no information".
JLR has previously explored cooperations with other Chinese
automakers such as Great Wall Motor Co .
JLR agreed to develop a luxury car based on its Jaguar
models for Chery that may carry the Chinese company's badge, a
Chinese newspaper said in December, in a move to win the Chinese
government's approval for a manufacturing venture.
China's National Development and Reform Commission has the
power to approve or block major foreign joint venture projects.
Tata bought JLR in 2008 for $2.3 billion.
(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI and Fang Yan in BEIJING;
Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)