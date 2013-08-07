MUMBAI Aug 7 India's biggest truck and bus
maker Tata Motors posted a 23 percent fall in
quarterly profit, the third straight decline, as higher sales of
its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles failed to
offset sagging sales at home.
Tata Motors, part of the $100 billion Tata group, said
consolidated net profit for the quarter ended in June was 17.26
billion rupees ($281 million), compared with 22.45 billion
rupees a year ago. Net sales rose 8.3 percent to 467.51 billion
rupees.
Analysts on average expected a net profit of 22.34 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.