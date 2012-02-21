Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
MUMBAI Feb 21 India's Tata Motors plans to launch 230 showrooms for its ultra-cheap Nano car in the next 12 months, said P.M. Telang, managing director of the company's India operations.
The company currently has 120 exclusive Nano showrooms, he said, adding Sri Lanka and Nepal were "natural" export markets for Nano.
Tata, part of the global tea-to-technology Tata Group, has a product range that spans the Nano and the British Jaguar Land Rover luxury brands.
The company posted a 40.5 percent rise in profits in the quarter to end-December, as strong sales of its JLR models offset sluggish performance from its domestic arm, hit by high costs and interest rates in India. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Feb 27 ABC's broadcast of The 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 22.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.