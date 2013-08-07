MUMBAI Aug 7 Jaguar Land Rover, a
unit of India's biggest truck and bus maker Tata Motors
, aims to sell 100,000 cars in China this year, its
Chief Executive Ralf Speth told reporters on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Tata Motors posted a 23 percent fall
in quarterly profit as higher sales of its luxury Jaguar Land
Rover vehicles failed to offset sagging sales at home.
Tata Motors, part of the $100 billion Tata group, said
consolidated net profit for the quarter ended in June was 17.26
billion rupees ($281 million), compared with 22.45 billion
rupees a year ago.