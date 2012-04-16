April 16 Tata Motors Ltd's global vehicle sales rose 26 percent in March from a year earlier, the Indian company said, partly driven by continued strong sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Tata, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 139,655 vehicles in March. Passenger cars sales stood at 75,864 vehicles, a rise of 41 percent from a year previously.

Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover brands stood at 36,471 vehicles in the month, an annual rise of 51 percent.

Tata sold 1,252,173 vehicles globally in the fiscal year that ended in March, a 16 percent increase on sales in the 2010/11 fiscal year. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)