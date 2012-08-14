NEW DELHI/BEIJING Aug 14 Karl Slym, the
executive vice president of one of General Motors' joint
ventures in China, left the company after less than a year in
the job on Tuesday to join India's Tata Motors as
managing director.
Slym joins Tata Motors at a time when the Indian company has
warned about sales at home and amid renewed doubts about the
sales outlook for its key Jaguar Land Rover subsidiary.
Slym headed the India operations for General Motors from
2007 until last year and took over as executive vice president
at SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co, GM's joint venture in China
that produces no-frills micro-vans, in January.
SAIC GM Wuling is based in Liuzhou in the southern China
region of Guangxi. The company sold 686,720 Wuling cars during
the first half of this year, up 13.6 percent from the year-ago
period.
GM had no issues with Slym's management of the China joint
venture, people familiar with the matter said.
Slym, who will take up his new role on Oct. 1, will now lead
all Tata Motors operations in India and overseas, although the
company's popular luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover will be managed
independently, Tata Motors said in a statement on Tuesday.
Slym will succeed P.M. Telang, who retired in June, Tata
Motors said. A General Motors statement said it will name a
replacement for Slym "at a later date."
Tata Motors, India's biggest truck and bus maker, posted a
3.6 percent fall in vehicle sales for April-June. The India
business profit nearly halved to 2.1 billion rupees.
Slym, in his previous India role, was perceived to be
media-friendly and is familiar with the country's lucrative
low-cost engineering and manufacturing base. He appeared on a
television commercial flaunting the "Chevrolet promise."