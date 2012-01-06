NEW DELHI Jan 6 India's Tata Motors has earmarked 30 billion rupees ($568 million) as capital expenditure for the financial year beginning on April 1, a senior official said on Friday.

The company is looking at the potential of manufacturing cars in Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar, said P.M. Telang, managing director of Tata Motors' India operations, which makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano.

Tata Motors is also looking at expanding its operations in Myanmar by assembling and selling buses and light commercial vehicles, he said, adding the company currently sells heavy trucks in that country.

($1=52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)