* May assemble buses, light commercial vehicles in Myanmar
* Looking to manufacture cars in Thailand, Indonesia and
Myanmar
* Has earmarked $568 million for FY13 capital expenditure
NEW DELHI, Jan 6 India's Tata Motors
is looking to expand operations in Myanmar by
assembling and selling buses and light commercial vehicles
there, the head of its Indian operations said.
Tata currently operates a truck assembly plant in Myanmar,
but is now looking at a larger presence in the south east Asian
nation as it moves quickly to implement political reforms and
attract investments.
"At the moment we are assembling the larger commercial
vehicles...we can look at buses and probably the smaller
commercial vehicles," P.M. Telang, managing director of Tata
Motors' India operations, told reporters.
The political opening has accelerated since last year when
Myanmar's generals installed a new civilian government, released
political prisoners and reached out to armed ethnic groups, but
economic sanctions are yet to be lifted.
Tata Motors, whose range of cars extends from the
ultra-cheap Nano, to British luxury brands Jaguar and Land
Rover, is also looking at the potential for manufacturing cars
in Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar, Telang said.
The automaker sells its vehicles in Asia, Europe, Africa and
South America.
Car sales have slowed down in its home country, hurt by
rising finance rates and rising input costs. India's car sales,
which grew 30 percent in the year ended March 2011, are expected
to be flat in the current financial year.
Tata Motors posted a wider than expected fall in September
quarter earnings due to high interest costs and exchange rate
fluctuations.
The company has earmarked 30 billion rupees ($568 million)
as capital expenditure for the financial year beginning on April
1, Telang said, almost similar to the current fiscal year's
levels.
($1=52.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Henry Foy and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by
Subhadip Sircar)