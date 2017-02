MUMBAI, Sept 9 India's Tata Motors said late on Friday its group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Carl-Peter Forster had resigned with immediate effect.

The company said Forster resigned due to "unavoidable personal circumstances," but will continue to remain a non-executive member on the Tata Motors board.

While Tata Motors has turned around its luxury Jaguar Land Rover unit, its Nano, billed as the world's cheapest car, has had disappointing sales. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)