* Q1 net profit 22.45 bln rupees vs 27.61 bln street view
* Weak economy to impact demand for vehicles - executive
* JLR sales up 34 pct in qtr; Tata vehicles down 3.6 pct
* Shares fall as much as 4 percent after results, recover
MUMBAI, Aug 9 India's biggest truck and bus
maker Tata Motors forecast slower demand at home would
hit sales of its cars, as it posted first-quarter profit below
estimates and said domestic business profit halved.
However Tata said a fall in operating margin at its popular
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit had slowed, raising hopes that
China and European economies, although stuttering, would
continue to drive demand for luxury Jaguar saloons and sporty
Land Rover cars.
JLR, which Tata bought for $2.3 billion in 2008, has helped
offset slowing sales of Tata's own branded cars and trucks in
India, where cooling economic growth and high interest rates
have hurt business.
Tata Motors vehicle sales fell 3.6 percent to 190,483, the
company said. The India business profit nearly halved to 2.1
billion rupees.
"Slower industrial growth and a weak economic outlook will
impact the overall demand going forward," said chief financial
officer C. Ramakrishnan. "Competitive intensity poses a
significant challenge to the passenger vehicle industry."
India reported on Thursday its industrial output fell for
the third time in four months in June, putting pressure on the
government to pull Asia's third-largest economy from its worst
slowdown in almost a decade.
However Tata said it expected growth in China would continue
to boost JLR, where the fall in operating margin was modest --
to 14.5 percent from 14.6 percent, unlike the previous quarter's
slide from 20.1 percent.
JLR sold 83,452 vehicles during the first quarter, 34.4
percent more than in the previous year. China, now its biggest
market, accounted for 22.2 percent of the total volume in the
quarter, up from 15.7 percent in the same period last year.
"This was expected to be a bad quarter for them,"said Ashish
Nigam, auto analyst at Antique Stockbroking in Mumbai. "There
were fears that the JLR margin would be even worse, given the
tough situation in China and Europe."
Like some rivals, Tata Motors too was forced to shut down
two of its factories, for two three-day periods in June in order
to balance production with demand.
Tata, part of the $83 billion Tata Group conglomerate, said
net profit for the quarter ended in June was 22.45 billion
rupees ($406 million), up 12.3 percent from a year previously,
with revenue up 30.1 percent at 433.2 billion rupees.
Analysts, on average, expected net profit of 27.61 billion
rupees on revenue of 429.40 billion rupees, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in Tata Motors dropped as much as 4 percent after the
results, but later recouped some of its losses to end the day
down nearly 1 percent, while the main Mumbai market index
fell 0.2 percent.
CHINA SUCCESS
The company said profit in the quarter ended June was also
affected by foreign exchange losses. JLR accounted for about 91
percent of the carmaker's combined profit in the quarter.
Much of Tata's future growth depends on JLR's continued
success in China, which accounted for 17.3 percent of the luxury
brand's sales in the year that ended in March, but where car
sales growth is moderating.
"China is strong, especially strong for the luxury market,"
said Ralf Speth, chief executive of JLR. "We have a very low
market share in China ...therefore we are sure we can continue
this growth."
The operating margin at its domestic business, under
pressure from rising competition and falling demand on high
interest rates and a recent excise tax hike, stood at 7.3
percent during the quarter, down from 8.8 percent a year ago.
An Indian automobile industry body last month lowered the
forecast for car sales growth for the current fiscal year to
rise 9-11 percent, compared to the 10-12 percent growth it had
forecast in April.
($1=55.2 rupees)
