(Corrects spelling of chief executive to Ralf from Ralph)

MUMBAI Aug 11 Sales at Jaguar Land Rover, the British luxury unit of India's Tata Motors Ltd , will not be hurt by the current economic uncertainty in the short term, its Chief Executive Ralf Speth said on Thursday.

Tata Motors earlier posted roughly flat profit in the fiscal first quarter and lagged estimates as higher costs weighed on margins and rising interest rates hurt sales in Asia's third largest economy.

Speaking to reporters after the earning announcement, Chief Financial Officer C. Ramakrishnan also said rising interest rates in India were a matter of concern. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)