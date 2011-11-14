Nov 14 India's Tata Motors on Monday said profit for the quarter to end-September fell 16 percent from a year ago, lagging market estimates hit by higher costs and foreign exchange losses.

Tata Motors, part of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, whose range includes the ultra-cheap Nano and British luxury brands Jaguar and Land Rover, posted net profit of 18.77 billion rupees ($374.5 million) compared with 22.23 billion a year ago.

Revenue was rose 26 percent to 359.4 billion rupees.

Analysts had estimated net profit of 20.67 billion rupees for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The automaker incurred a foreign exchange loss of 4.4 billion rupees in the period compared with a gain of 1.3 billion a year ago.

Major domestic rival Maruti Suzuki, India's top carmaker, last month reported a more than halving of its quarterly net profit over the same period.

India's car sales slumped 24 percent in October, the biggest fall since December 2000, and the fourth consecutive monthly slide. ($1 = 50.125 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)