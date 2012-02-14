MUMBAI Feb 14 India's Tata Motors reported a higher-than-expected 40.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, as strong sales at its Jaguar Land Rover unit offset rising input costs.

The company, part of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, said on Tuesday consolidated net profit rose to 34.06 billion rupees ($691 million) for the fiscal third-quarter ended Dec. 31 from 24.24 billion a year ago.

Revenue rose 44 percent to 452.60 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had forecast a net profit of 26.13 billion rupees on revenue of 416.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1=49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)