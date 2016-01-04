BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank acquires Kia Motors' exclusive facility in UK
* Acquires Kia Motors' exclusive facility in UK for GBP 12.9 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2oVtAer) Further company coverage:
(Corrects third bullet to say M&HCVs sales grew 2 percent, not 6 percent, in December after company corrects)
Jan 4 Jan 1 Tata Motors Ltd : * Sales for December 2015 at 39,973 units * LCVs witnessed a growth of 11% in December 2015, bucking recent trends * M&HCVs continued to grow by 2% in December 2015 * Company's exports grew by 15% in December 2015 * Domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for December 2015 were 35,416, lower by 6% * In December 2015, Tata Motors passenger vehicles sales were at 8,069 * The company's sales from exports were 4,557 vehicles, in December 2015 * Source text: bit.ly/1SuMCQq * Further company coverage
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Acquires Kia Motors' exclusive facility in UK for GBP 12.9 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2oVtAer) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Silver Arrow China 2017-1 Retail Auto Loan Asset Backed Notes Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/896213 HONG KONG/BEIJING, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Silver Arrow China 2017-1 Retail Auto Loan Asset Backed Notes Trust's auto loan-backed fixed-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Chinese automotive loan receivables originated by Mercedes-Benz Auto