June 17 Tata Motors Ltd's global
wholesale vehicle sales fell an annual 17.5 percent in May, the
company said, as a marginal rise in the sales of its luxury
Jaguar Land Rover cars failed to offset sluggish passenger and
commercial vehicle sales.
Tata Motors, part of India's salt-to-steel Tata Group
conglomerate, sold 81,783 vehicles in May, the company said in a
statement on Sunday. Passenger cars accounted for 43,142 vehicle
sales, down 15.5 percent from a year ago.
Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover brand, which Tata purchased
for $2.3 billion in 2008, stood at 31,210 in the month, a rise
of 3.7 percent from a year ago.
Sales of its sleek Jaguar cars rose 63 percent to 7,061
vehicles during the month, offsetting a 6 percent fall in the
sales of Land Rover vehicles.