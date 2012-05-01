European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
May 1 Tata Motors on Tuesday said total vehicles sales in April fell to 60,086 vehicles, down 7 percent from a year ago.
April 2012 April 2011 pct chg
TOTAL SALES 60,086 N.A. -7
DOMESTIC SALES 57,305 60,125 -5
NANO 8,028 10,012 -20
EXPORTS 2,781 4,258 -35
NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude the company's luxury Jaguar and Land Rover brands. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
