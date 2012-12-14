MUMBAI Dec 14 India's Tata Motors Ltd , part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, reported global wholesale sales of 102,337 vehicles in November.

Sales at its key Jaguar Land Rover subsidiary stood at 34,649 vehicles during the month. Overall passenger car sales stood at 53,089 vehicles, the company said in a statement.

It sold 49,248 commercial vehicles during November.

Tata did not give figures for the same month a year earlier.