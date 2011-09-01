UPDATE 2-News Corp's adjusted profit edges past analysts estimates
* Shares up 1.6 pct in after-hours trading (Adds details, share movement)
Sept 1 Tata Motors August sales:
Aug 2011 Aug 2010 Pct Chg TOTAL SALES 64,078 NA -3 DOMESTIC SALES 59,874 60,797 -2 NANO 1,202 NA -85 EXPORTS 4,204 5,157 -18
NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude the luxury Jaguar and Land Rover brands.
Tata Motors said a temporary production suspension at one of its plants hit Nano sales. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Jo Winterbottom)
* Shares up 1.6 pct in after-hours trading (Adds details, share movement)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" shortly after a U.S. federal appeals court on Thursday unanimously upheld a temporary suspension of his order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)
Feb 9 New York Fashion week got off to a snowy start on Thursday with celebrities and the design world's elite braving a massive storm to watch models strut street-wear and gowns at some of the most important runway shows.