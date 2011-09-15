NEW DELHI, Sept 15 India's Tata Motors Ltd said on Thursday its global vehicle sales in August rose 3 percent from a year ago to 87,459.

Jaguar sales fell 10 percent to 3,409 vehicles, while Land Rover sales jumped 43 percent to 17,833.

Tata bought the British luxury brand unit JLR from Ford Motor Co for $2.3 billion in 2008. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)