(Corrects headline, first and second paragraphs to change
global vehicle wholesales and passenger vehicle sales after
company corrects figures)
Jan 16 Tata Motors Ltd's global
vehicle wholesales rose an annual 27 percent in December, the
company said in a statement on Monday, driven by strong sales of
its passenger cars and luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.
Tata, part of India's salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate,
sold 114,920 vehicles in December, the statement said. Passenger
cars accounted for 61,066 vehicle sales.
Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover brands, which Tata purchased
for $2.3 billion in 2008, stood at 30,981 in the month, a rise
of 45 percent from a year ago.
