May 15 Tata Motors Ltd's global vehicle sales growth in April was flat from a year earlier, the Indian company said, as continued demand for its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles was offset by a fall in commercial vehicle sales.

Tata, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 87,377 vehicles in April. Overall passenger cars sales were 49,369 vehicles, a rise of 7 percent from a year previously.

Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover vehicles stood at 25,143 in the month, an annual rise of 29 percent. Commercial vehicle sales slipped 8 percent to 38,008.