Sept 11 Tata Motors Ltd's global
wholesale vehicle sales fell an annual 16 percent in August, the
company said on Wednesday, hit by a drop in passenger vehicle
sales at India's largest automaker by revenue.
Tata Motors, part of steel-to-software Tata Group
conglomerate, sold 81,457 vehicles in August. Global wholesale
for passenger cars fell about 8 percent from a year earlier to
43,474, the company said.
Global wholesale of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover
brand, which Tata Motors purchased for $2.3 billion in 2008,
stood at 30,895 in the last month, a rise of 28 percent from a
year earlier.