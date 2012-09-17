UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 17 Tata Motors Ltd's global vehicle sales rose 13 percent in August from a year earlier, the Indian company said, with sales at its key Jaguar Land Rover subsidiary rising 13 percent, less than in recent months.
Sales at the luxury British brand, a key driver of the company's recent profit growth, rose 41 percent in July, 39 percent in June and 35 percent in May.
Tata Motors, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold a total of 97,225 vehicles in August. Overall passenger cars sales stood at 47,141 vehicles, a rise of 23 percent from a year earlier.
Tata sold 24,060 Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in the month. Commercial vehicle sales rose 4 percent to 50,084.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources