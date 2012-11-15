UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Nov 15 Tata Motors Ltd's global vehicle sales rose 6 percent in October from a year earlier, the Indian company said, with sales at its key Jaguar Land Rover subsidiary rising 7 percent, after falling in September for the first time in 14 months.
Tata Motors, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold a total of 100,660 vehicles in October. Overall passenger car sales stood at 49,264 vehicles, down 5 percent from a year earlier.
Tata said 27,897 Jaguar Land Rover vehicles were sold during the month. Commercial vehicle sales rose 19 percent to 51,396. (Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources