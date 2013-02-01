UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Feb 1 India's National Stock Exchange was looking into the sudden slump in Tata Motors Ltd and Ultratech Cement Ltd shares on Friday, a source at the bourse said.
Tata Motors Ltd and Ultratech shares briefly dropped as much as 10 percent each, before sharply cutting losses, after a series of shares were sold at lower prices.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources