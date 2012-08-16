MUMBAI Aug 16 India's Tata Power has
decided to raise 15 billion rupees ($269.06 million) through
hybrid bonds at 10.75 percent coupon payable on a semi-annual
basis, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Thursday.
The power producer is issuing 60-year unsecured hybrid bonds
structured with a call option at the end of the 10th year and a
step-up if the call is not exercised, the source said.
The hybrid defined maturity bonds are the first ever with
such a structure in the Indian rupee bond market, bankers said.
The bonds are rated AA by Care and Crisil and Yes Bank is
the sole arranger to the deal, said the source.
If the call option is not exercised by the issuer at the
expiry of 10 years from the allotment date, the coupon rate will
be revised upward by 1 percentage point to 11.75 percent payable
semi-annually, the source said.
($1 = 55.7500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)