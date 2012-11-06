* Q2 loss after higher interest, depreciation, forex charge
* Lower revenue from coal business impacts bottomline
Nov 6 India's Tata Power Company Ltd
posted a surprise second-quarter loss, hit by higher finance and
depreciation costs at its power projects and lower revenue from
its coal units.
The company, which operates 6,899 MW generation capacity,
said its bottomline was mainly impacted by an additional
impairment charge of 2.5 billion rupees ($45.8 million) due to a
change in the long-term foreign currency outlook at its western
India plant.
It has so far commissioned 2,400 MW out of a 4,000 MW power
plant it is building at Mundra in western India. The project,
which runs on imported coal from Indonesia, has been suffering
from mounting losses after the South East Asian nation last year
raised levies on coal exports.
Tata is unable to pass on the cost increase on imported
coal, but has asked India's central electricity regulator for a
tariff hike. It is still awaiting a decision.
The company posted a consolidated net loss of 838 million
rupees, compared with a net loss of 11.9 billion rupees a year
earlier. Revenue rose 22 percent to 76.5 billion rupees, helped
by the commissioning of new units.
Analysts had expected Tata Power to post a net profit of
2.46 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said pre-tax profits at its power business
jumped 55 percent to 7.2 billion rupees, mainly due to three new
units it started this year.
Tata Power, which also co-owns two mines in Indonesia along
with Bumi Plc, said its coal mining business saw
pre-tax profits fall 51 percent to 2.9 billion rupees as global
coal prices fell.
Tata Power shares closed 0.9 percent higher in a firm Mumbai
market. The stock has gained 22 percent so far this year,
matching a rise in the main stock index.