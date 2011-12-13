BRIEF-Elliott management sends letter to Arconic's board
* Elliott Management Corporation - Manages funds that collectively beneficially own greater than 12 percent economic interest in Arconic Inc
MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian utility Tata Power said on Tuesday it has secured debt financing for a 25-megawatt solar photovoltaic power project in western India.
Tata Power tied up loans for the 3.65-billion-rupee ($68.5 million) project at Mithapur in Gujarat, through a consortium consisting of State Bank of India and Export Import Bank of India, it said in a statement.
The company has already signed a power purchase agreement with the state electricity board to supply power from the project, which will start by end-December.
The company had set up a 3-MW solar project at Mulshi in western Maharashtra state earlier this year, and operates another 100-kilowatt solar plant since 1996 in the state.
($1=53.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* OFG Bancorp -Oriental Bank entered into a termination agreement with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
SYDNEY, Feb 8 National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB), the country's No. 4 lender by market value, said on Wednesday it would raise around A$750 million ($572 million) to refinance debt.