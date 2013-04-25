BRIEF-Alden issues statement in response to Fred's announced board changes
MUMBAI, April 25 Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($55.17 million) via two separate bond deals, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The firm will issue 5-year and 10-year bonds at 8.85 percent, the source said.
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the arranger to the deal. ($1 = 54.3762 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
NEW YORK, March 8 Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund, a spokesman for the fund manager said on Wednesday.
BOSTON, March 8 Billionaire investor David Tepper, whose views on markets and stocks are closely watched by other money managers, said on Wednesday he bought shares of Snap Inc in its initial public offering, sold some, and would buy again if the price dropped.