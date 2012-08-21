Aug 21 India's Tata Steel Ltd will pay
about $471 million to redeem its foreign currency convertible
bonds maturing on Sept. 5, it said on Tuesday.
Tata Steel, a unit of diversified Tata Group, was expected
to redeem the bonds, issued in 2007, as the equity conversion
price of the securities is nearly double the current stock value
of the company.
Shares of Tata Steel, which missed profit expectations for
its first quarter earlier this month, fell nearly 1 percent to
391.20 rupees, while the main Mumbai market index was
up nearly 1 percent.
The equity conversion price of the bonds was set at about
727 rupees a share, according to Thomson Reuters data.