Tata Steel Ltd : * Clarifies on news item captioned "four UK unions plan strike at Tata Steel on

June 22". * Tata Steel UK limited has learnt of the strike from the press statement

issued by the unions * Says TSUK has not received any formal notice from the unions with respect to

the said strike * Says TSUK will issue appropriate statements upon receiving formal notice * Source text: With reference to the news item appeared in Economic Times dated June 09, 2015 captioned "Four UK Unions Plan Strike at Tata Steel on June 22". Tata Steel Ltd has Clarified to BSE as under: "In this connection, we wish to inform you that Tata Steel UK Limited ("TSUK" - indirect subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited) has learnt of the strike from the press statement issued by the Unions. The said press statement is enclosed for your reference. TSUK has not received any formal notice from the Unions with respect to the said strike. TSUK will issue appropriate statements upon receiving formal notice. Accordingly, the Company (Tata Steel Limited) will make necessary disclosures to the exchanges and investors at the appropriate time." * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)