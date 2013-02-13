MUMBAI Feb 13 India's Tata Steel posted its second straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, as weak demand and prices in its main European market squeezed margins.

Tata, which operates nearly two-thirds of its 28-million-tonne capacity in Europe, reported a worse-than-expected net loss of 7.6 billion rupees ($141 million) for the three months to Dec. 31. Net sales fell 3 percent to 318.21 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a net loss of 745 million rupees for the December quarter, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Smart Estimate data.

The net loss for the quarter compared with a loss of 6 billion rupees a year earlier.

Shares in Tata Steel, valued at $6.9 billion, closed down 2.3 percent ahead of the results announcement.