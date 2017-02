MUMBAI May 18 Tata Steel, the world's No.7 steelmaker, expects global steel demand to improve and raw material prices to remain stable, finance chief Koushik Chatterjee said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Tata Steel reported a bigger-than-expected drop in its consolidated quarterly profit, as weak prices, lower volumes and high raw material costs depressed margins in its main European market. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)